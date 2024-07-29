Heather MacDonald on the Damage CRT Will Inflict on Whites

The following is for discussion. Ann Coulter and Heather MacDonald will vote for Donald Trump, and MacDonald fully supports him.

In a wide-ranging interview, Ann Coulter discussed the abandonment of meritocracy for gender ideology with Heather MacDonald. I rarely agree with Ann Coulter, but Heather MacDonald’s statistics are thorough and accurate.

At one point in the interview, Ann Coulter said to MacDonald, “I think that you’ve written extensively about this, and I think the New York Times said 2/3 of his lower court, lower than the Supreme Court appointees, have been women or minorities or both, much of the time.” She asked Heather to give her audience the statistics.

The Statistics

Heather said, “Well, the first year and a half, I think about 22% [Biden appointees] were black women, which is the scariest of all because if you just look at proportions in the population of lawyers, black women make up at most 2%. So, even if qualifications were equally distributed, there’s no way that you could come up with 22% without dipping way to the bottom of that 2% applicant pool. But we know, sadly, and this is a fact, that the American public just does not like hearing that the proportion of black law students who are at the top of their classes is basically zero.

Telling the truth can get people in trouble.

This is what got Amy Wax in such trouble for speaking the truth about what she’s seen in her law school year after year after year. Richard Sander, the great progenitor of mismatch theory, looked at first-year grades. He used the most objective test that there is in law school. These are all blind-graded. They are very rigorous. It’s not just BS about critical race theory. And 2/3 of black students are at the bottom. Twenty-three percent of their class, and about half are in the bottom 10% of their class.

“So, when you add that together with our representation, we have some really incompetent judges that have been put on lifetime tenure on the bench. That should make us very ,very scared because the quality of our jurisprudence matters.”

Ann Coulter mentioned the anti-white zealotry that we will be up against. They are not only inadequate, they hate white people.

Who will win the election?

They also discussed the non-stop coverage in the media of Kamala. They went into a discussion of whether Trump can win, and MacDonald sees danger in the debate with Kamala. She said the word salads Kamala is famous for are finite, and she recently heard her speak without notes for an hour. She did fine, is younger, and energetic.

MacDonald also didn’t think Trump’s debate was great, but Biden’s was a disaster. MacDonald believes women will vote for a woman. Combine that with the media pushing for Kamala, and she doesn’t see Donald Trump winning against Kamala.

Kamala is a communist, and if she wins, it’s over for us.