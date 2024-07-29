Who Is Writing All These Executive Actions Since Biden Is Unfit?

Who is responsible for all of these executive actions in such a short period of time? Joe Biden isn’t capable of doing any of this. Jill Biden isn’t intelligent enough to do any of this.

Biden was always a hack politician, but he was American. He didn’t support open borders or pro-criminal policies. We have endless funds to Ukraine. We sent another $2 billion this week.

Marxist Oligarchs like George Soros have been very involved. Kamala Harris is a Marxist.

Even as Biden is no longer believable as president, we are moving closer to war with Russia. The US has crossed every redline and crossed another one this weekend.

The US is planning to deploy long-range missiles in Germany.

Russia may deploy new strike weapons in response to the planned U.S. stationing of longer-range and hypersonic missiles in Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

Speaking at a naval parade in St Petersburg, Putin vowed “mirror measures” after the U.S. earlier this month announced that it will start deploying the weapons in 2026 to affirm its commitment to NATO and European defense following Moscow’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“If the U.S. implements such plans, we will consider ourselves free from the previously imposed unilateral moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range strike weapons, including increasing the capability of the coastal forces of our navy,” Putin said. He added that Moscow’s development of suitable systems is “in its final stage.”

RECENT WHITE HOUSE EXECUTIVE ACTIONS

Someone has been busy in the White House, and it’s not Joe Biden.

Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) and Section 614(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, July 29, 2024 Memorandum on the Deferred Enforced Departure for Certain Lebanese Nationals, July 26, 2024 A Proclamation on National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, 2024, July 25, 2024 A Proclamation on the Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, 2024, July 25, 2024 Nominations Sent to the Senate, July 25, 2024 Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, July 24, 2024 Executive Order on Establishing an Emergency Board to Investigate a Dispute Between New Jersey Transit Rail Operations and Its Locomotive Engineers Represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, July 24, 2024 Nominations Sent to the Senate, July 23, 2024 President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Puerto Rico Disaster Declaration, July 23, 2024 President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Missouri Disaster Declaration, July 23, 2024 President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration, July 23, 2024 President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Chickasaw Nation, July 23, 2024 Memorandum on the Delegation of Certain Functions and Authorities Under the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act, July 22, 2024 Memorandum on Delegation of Functions and Authorities Under Section 9902(a)(3)(B) of the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, July 19, 2024 A Proclamation on Captive Nations Week, 2024, July 19, 2024 A Proclamation on Made in America Week, 2024, July 19, 2024 Memorandum on Delegation of Functions and Authorities Under the Protecting American Intellectual Property Act of 2022, July 19, 2024 President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Montana Disaster Declaration, July 18, 2024 Executive Order on White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity Through Hispanic-Serving Institutions, July 17, 2024 Memorandum on Presidential Determination on the Proposed Amendment to the 1958 Agreement Between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for Cooperation on the Uses of Atomic Energy for Mutual Defense Purposes, July 16, 2024 Letter to the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Hostage-Taking and the Wrongful Detention of United States Nationals Abroad, July 16, 2024 Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Hostage-Taking and the Wrongful Detention of United States Nationals Abroad, July 16, 2024 Letter to the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations, July 16, 2024 Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations, July 16, 2024 Letter to the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Mali, July 16, 2024 Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Mali, July 16, 2024 A Proclamation on National Atomic Veterans Day, 2024, July 15, 2024 President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Kansas Disaster Declaration, July 15, 2024 Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, July 11, 2024 President Joe Biden Launches the Ukraine Compact, July 11, 2024 Nominations and Withdrawals Sent to the Senate, July 11, 2024 President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves New Hampshire Disaster Declaration, July 11, 2024 Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Hong Kong, July 10, 2024 Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Hong Kong, July 10, 2024 President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Texas Disaster Declaration, July 10, 2024 A Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Steel Into the United States, July 10, 2024 A Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Aluminum Into the United States, July 10, 2024 Press Release: Bill Signed: S. 870, July 09, 2024 Memorandum on Delegation of Functions and Authorities Under Sections 1333, 1342, 1352, and 1353 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, July 09, 2024 Nominations Sent to the Senate, July 08, 2024 President Biden Names Fifty-Second Round of Judicial Nominees, July 03, 2024 President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Minnesota Disaster Declaration, June 28, 2024 Memorandum on Presidential Determination and Certification with Respect to the Child Soldiers Prevention Act of 2008, June 28, 2024 A Proclamation on Granting Pardon for Certain Violations of Article 125 Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, June 26, 2024 President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Panama to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency José Raúl Mulino, June 25, 2024 President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Iowa Disaster Declaration, June 24, 2024 Memorandum on the Establishment of the Economic Diplomacy Action Group and Delegation of Certain Functions and Authorities Under the Championing American Business Through Diplomacy Act of 2019, June 21, 2024 Memorandum Delegation of Authority Under Section 1247 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, June 21, 2024 A Proclamation To Further Facilitate Positive Adjustment to Competition From Imports of Certain Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells (Whether or Not Partially or Fully Assembled Into Other Products), June 21, 2024 Press Release: Letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate, June 20, 2024