On August 22, 2020, a violent #BlackLivesMatter mob swarmed the Trump Unity Bridge in Beverly Hills. The Trump Unity Bridge responded to #BLM with a DANCE OFF to their unifying theme song.

This truck travels all over the United States doing rallies for Trump. It was built by a man from Michigan before the 2016 election

They’re dancing to YMCA. At one point, some man is shooting them in the face with a water pistol. Not everyone felt the love I guess.