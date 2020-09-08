NY Assistant Principal Screams “F-k the police” During Rochester Unrest

The assistant principal of an upstate high school has sparked outrage with a Facebook Live video he recorded during the Rochester unrest — in which he screamed, “F–k the police!”

Steven Lysenko, a ninth-grade AP teacher at Spencerport High School in suburban Rochester, complained about officers targeting protesters even though “we didn’t do anything but chant and sing.”

“Our peacekeepers ended up shooting pepper spray at us for singing and chanting and telling them what a s—ty-assed job they were doing.”

“They can f–k right off, America!” Lysenko shouted.

“F–k the police! F–k Rochester Police Department!” screamed the school official while wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt.

School officials addressed the uproar over the post in a message Saturday — while stressing the scandal will be “addressed as a confidential, personnel matter.”

“We apologize to our students, parents, and community that you had to hear this language from one of our employees,” Spencerport Central School District said in a statement. The district insisted it “stands in solidarity in support of racial equality” and “with peaceful protesters.”

“However, when a District employee uses language in public or on social media that does not align with our Code of Conduct or demonstrate appropriate role modeling for students, that is something that we will not condone.”

A petition to prevent Lysenko’s firing, states, “He is setting a good example to the students at Spencerport showing us to fight for what we believe in. Swear words are just words and should not be a reason to be fired.”

We wonder what this teacher actually taught, and how he would have responded to a class full of students, angry about their grades or his style of instruction, screaming “F-K Lysenko”; as a method of “peacefully” demonstrating their displeasure.

This assistant principal has quite an activist profile.

Steve’s president of the local chapter of the National Association for Multicultural Education and has produced some “interesting” posts.

He’s posted a Facebook video apologizing for using “police-centric and police-friendly language” in earlier discussions.

Lysenko wrote in a post in June, “To any students-past or present-who follow me here: know that when you post “#WhiteLivesMatter, you are condoning White Supremacy. In that, I will not abide!”

The above quote leads us to offer two thoughts regarding his classroom experience. Given Mr. Lysneko’s absolute butchering of the last sentence, we’re going to speculate he’s never taught high school English. Further, since Steve clearly believes in his First Amendment right to say whatever he wants, but explicitly censors his pupils, we’re hoping he’s never taught The Constitution.

Sadly, we would not be surprised if he did.

Everyone meet Mr. Steven Lysenko. He is the assistant principal at Spencerport High School. A real class act. This school is 20 mins from Rochester, NY. Make this POS go viral! pic.twitter.com/Zefpe7UvTb — Guns03 (@flk9473) September 5, 2020