Maga Kamala Wanted a Border Wall! Wait, What?

In a new ad, Kamala falsely claims she is strong on the border and wants you to think she supported Trump’s Border Wall. It features Trump’s border wall as if she backed it. Even ABC’s committed left-wing anchor Jon Karl questioned the ad.

Not having any viable policies of her own, Kamala Harris stole Trump’s no tax on tips idea, Vance’s child tax credits proposal, and the Trump border wall.

The full ad is as ridiculous as something we would see in North Korea:

Kamala opposed the border wall and claimed it wasn’t an emergency. She called it a ‘vanity project’ and listed all her ridiculous reasons for not building it while illegal immigration was clearly an emergency.

She also signed a letter “to reject President Trump’s proposal for funding to hire new Border Patrol personnel.”

She was clear. People who applauded her should be embarrassed:


