Maga Kamala Wanted a Border Wall! Wait, What?

In a new ad, Kamala falsely claims she is strong on the border and wants you to think she supported Trump’s Border Wall. It features Trump’s border wall as if she backed it. Even ABC’s committed left-wing anchor Jon Karl questioned the ad.

Not having any viable policies of her own, Kamala Harris stole Trump’s no tax on tips idea, Vance’s child tax credits proposal, and the Trump border wall.

ABC just CALLED OUT Kamala Harris for using video of President Trump’s border wall in her new ads If even *ABC* is calling her out for her hypocrisy, you know it’s REALLY bad pic.twitter.com/R9DakoOKw5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 26, 2024

The full ad is as ridiculous as something we would see in North Korea:

#ACTUALNEWS: #Harris campaign launches a new ad focusing on the Southern border pic.twitter.com/RqrDd8pw95 — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) August 9, 2024

Kamala opposed the border wall and claimed it wasn’t an emergency. She called it a ‘vanity project’ and listed all her ridiculous reasons for not building it while illegal immigration was clearly an emergency.

She also signed a letter “to reject President Trump’s proposal for funding to hire new Border Patrol personnel.”

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris said the border wall is a “vanity project”. She also said illegal immigration is “not an emergency” pic.twitter.com/qIf1Y7dd5H — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 26, 2024

She was clear. People who applauded her should be embarrassed:

Kamala Harris thought Trump’s border wall was a ‘vanity project’ because she did not think there was any border crisis:

Kamala Harris (2019): “It’s the President’s [Trump] vanity project. If we deconstruct, get the pun deconstruct wall.

If we deconstruct the issue, let’s just… pic.twitter.com/2Pd7SDFPF3 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 10, 2024