The revolution in Georgia has gone on for years. As the elections approach, Russia says the US is planning a color revolution. If true, and neocons are getting involved, we could have another war 5400 miles away.

RT claims the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has warned in a statement on Monday that the White House “is extremely unhappy” with the situation in Georgia. They say the “Washington-controlled opposition remains fragmented.” This is despite US efforts to consolidate it ahead of an upcoming election scheduled for October 26.

According to the agency, the US is concerned a resounding victory will give the ruling Georgian Dream party ample opportunity to continue its sovereign course while resisting Western demands that run counter to the country’s national interests.

At the same time, the US “is preparing a color revolution’” in Georgia, the agency stated. They claim that local Western-aligned NGOs are recruiting more observers to monitor the vote. They are then supposed to accuse the Georgian ruling party of rigging the election.

In May, the US State Department said:

The United States condemns the Kremlin-inspired “foreign influence” legislation advanced in Georgia’s parliament earlier today and the false narrative government officials have adopted to defend it. Members of the ruling party have been clear that the intent of the law is to silence critical voices and destroy Georgia’s vibrant civil society, which serves as a critical check on government in any democratic nation.

George Papadopoulos addressed it:

DEVELOPING: A new color revolution has emerged in the country of Georgia along Russia’s border. This follows the failed maidan coup in Ukraine in 2014 and in Kazakhstan in 2022. NATO has sought to bring Georgia into the mix since at least the George W. Bush era. This won’t… pic.twitter.com/9FqvwDpEu9 — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) May 14, 2024

Translation of the following clip:

“Ukrainian scenario”: the USA is preparing a “color revolution” in Georgia, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. A classic destabilization plan.

Spreading “evidence of fraud” in the last elections and demanding a change of government.

«Scénario ukrainien»: les USA préparent une «révolution de couleur» en Géorgie, Selon le Service des renseignements extérieurs russe. Un plan classique de déstabilisation. Diffuser des «preuves de fraude» lors des dernières élections et d’exiger un changement de gouvernement. pic.twitter.com/7zcQdUWlrF — Jaime Horta ⚛☯️ (@JaimeHorta17) August 26, 2024

Color revolution #2 in Georgia, which is infested with NGO’s funded by US/EU. This demonstration is against NGOs having to register as a foreign agent. The 1st color revolution (“Rose”) was in 2003 and was funded by George Soros. pic.twitter.com/UBzQL9zY8Q — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) April 29, 2024