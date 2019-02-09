MAGA Kid’s Lawyer to Sue Nathan Phillips for “Defamatory Lies”

L. Lin Wood, a prominent media attorney for Nick Sandmann, the falsely maligned teen who was accused of smirking at Native American Nathan Phillips, is suing Phillips for slander.

Phillips banged a drum in the boy’s face as the boy tried to defuse the situation. He then lied repeatedly in a number of interviews.

Mr. Wood and his partner Tom McMurtry have about fifty people they want to sue.

Wood linked to a Lifesite News article in the tweet that quoted Mr. Wood who said, “lies and false accusations” against Sandmann and the other Covington students are “well documented.”

He also said they would be filing the first round of lawsuits “within two weeks.”

Doug Schloemer, a Ft. Mitchell, Ky attorney, represents a number of other students and Robert Barnes, a California attorney, is also representing families and students of Covington High School.

THE LIST FOR POSSIBLE SLANDER LITIGATION IS GROWING

The legal action by Sandmann’s attorneys is ramping up after notices demanding the preservation of evidence for possible slander litigation were recently sent out to more than 50 media, dioceses, and celebrities.

Wood told LifeSite that the list of recipients of the notices “continues to grow in number” and that the legal team is “in the process of sending formal written retraction demands in conformity with statutes in states in which litigation may be filed.” They expect to advance to the next stage and “file the first round of civil lawsuits within the next two weeks.”

It’s not surprising. The assault on these innocent kids was mass hysteria and viciousness. The mob was very hateful and tried to destroy these kids, especially Nick Sandmann.

The attorneys are hoping they can change the pattern of human discourse by making it cost them something when they do things like this.

THE SCHOOL SUSPENDED THE INNOCENT KID

Nick Sandmann, who was perfectly innocent, was not allowed to return to school for six days after the incident. Mr. Wood said:

“Nick was prohibited by the school from attending classes for 6 school days in the two weeks following the incident and his return was only allowed on February 1 after his lawyers made clear to the school that we would not tolerate Nick being isolated and singled out based on specious claims that he first needed to give a statement to the school without his counsel in attendance and that there were ongoing security concerns (all other students had already been allowed to return to classes). On Saturday, January 19, Nick provided the school principal with an unsolicited email describing the incident. Nick had also previously released a 3-page, detailed statement concerning the incident.”

THE OUTRAGE MOB WILL BE SUED

