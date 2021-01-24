Magas Most Wanted! Rapper Bryson dedicates a song after FBI visit

Famous MAGA Rapper Bryson Gray posted on social media that the FBI came to his home to question him about “Being a terrorist and loving guns.” Gray has been a very vocal supporter of President Trump and has built his fan base name off the popular movement.

Bryson points to a Facebook User by the name of Crystal Black who says on her page that, “I’m reporting him to the FBI.” Black never gave any explanation but others chimed in and talked about how Bryson carries weapons and that is a part of the MAGA movement.

Fascist Crystal:

Crystal would make Stalin smile:

His father Gary posted about the cancel culture Stalinists who are allowed to destroy people:

The same FBI that can’t find a Russia hoax biting them in the butt is finding every Trump supporter! They can’t find Antifa terrorists or Black Lives Matter terrorists, but they sure can find Trump voters.

HE WROTE A RAP SONG FOR CRYSTAL:

Related