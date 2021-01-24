Grenell slams leaker Schiff who responds disgustingly

Adam Schiff and Ric Grennell are battling over the fact that Adam Schiff “regularly” leaked. Not only was he a wild felonious leaker, but he also lied about it.

It’s illegal to do what Schiff did, but no one at the FBI or DoJ cared.

The dispute began when Ric Grenell accused Schiff and his team of regularly leaking classified information in a Thursday tweet.

Schiff, while commending Joe Biden for his choice of Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence, took a cheap shot at Grenell and outgoing DNI John Ratcliffe, accusing them of “terrible leadership.”

“The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, probably the most devastated of all of the agencies by terrible leadership of people like Rick [sic] Grenell and John Ratcliffe.”

Grenell fired back, accusing Schiff and his team of regularly leaking classified information.

-Schiff wouldn’t return my call to coordinate on DNI reforms.

-the reforms were asked for by career officials for years.

-Schiff complained when I appointed the 1st female head of counterterrorism (a career person).

-Schiff & team regularly leaked classified information. https://t.co/FQgQzLga95 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 22, 2021

And Schiff gave a smirking and mocking response:

“I haven’t. My staff hasn’t. I can’t speak for what all the members of the committee have done or not done, including a lot of the Republican members.”

