Home Home The Latest Lie About ICE: They Kidnapped a Child, Using Him as...

The Latest Lie About ICE: They Kidnapped a Child, Using Him as Bait

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Democrats and the media report that ICE targeted a child and used him as human bait. That is a lie. The father of the child abandoned him.

The Report from Homeland Security

On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrean Alexander Conejo Arias, an illegal alien from Ecuador who was released into the US by the Biden administration. As agents approached the driver, Adrean Arias fled on foot, abandoning his child. For the child’s safety, one of the agents stayed with the child, while the other officers went in pursuit of Arias and apprehended him.

Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates. This is consistent with the past administration’s immigration enforcement. Parents can take control of their departure and receive a free flight and $2,600 with the CBP Home app. By using the CBP Home app, illegal aliens reserve the chance to come back the right legal way.

The following is typical of the twisted facts that Democrats hand out, and it is why so many people are rioting. They are lied to day and night about what ICE is doing.

Are you sick of the lying yet?

JD Vance corrects the narrative:

