Kaepernick joins Angela Davis’s call to end racist capitalism, prisons, & policing

Colin Kaepernick calls for communism. In the piece at Medium that he links to in the first tweet below, written by communist Angela Davis, she says prisons and policing are not solutions. Davis blames racist capitalism for the problems Black and Brown people experience.

Systemic racism is a concept conjured up in the halls of our elite universities. It is not real. It was real when the Democrats inflicted their Jim Crow Laws on Black people. There are racist people and injustices, but it is not systemic.

This is what she is trying to pawn off, which Kaepernick is supporting:

Both policing and punishment are firmly rooted in racism — attempts to control indigenous, Black, and Latino populations following colonization and slavery as well as Asian populations after the Chinese Exclusion Act and the World War II incarceration of Japanese Americans. Attempting to undo the harm of policing and prisons without attending to these immense embodiments of systemic racism is doomed to failure. The 20th-century militarization of the police has been further intensified by Islamophobia. More generally, the evolution and expansion of the police and the prisons are constant reminders that capitalism has always fundamentally relied on racism to sustain itself.

Defund the police:

The insight that racism is essentially systemic and structural rather than individual and attitudinal — one repeatedly asserted by health care advocates and anti-police and anti-prison activists over many decades — finally entered mainstream discourse in 2020 under the pressure of Covid-19 and its disproportionate impact on Black and Brown communities. Its most popular expression in the slogan “Defund the Police” was disseminated during the mass mobilizations protesting the police lynching of George Floyd. For those who recognize the deeply conservative repercussions of equating “reform” with change, the call to defund the police manifested an abolitionist impulse to eschew the usual calls for punishing individual police officers and instituting some form of civilian overview of the department. Instead of habitual and perfunctory calls for “reform,” organizers began to think more deeply about pathways toward more radical change — in other words, change that would begin to respond to some of the root causes of why poor communities, and especially communities of color, are particularly vulnerable to the criminal legal system.

Capitalism is racist:

Her moral equivalency with imprisoning criminals who aren’t white and the Chinese Exclusion Act and Internment of Japanese Americans (by Democrat FDR) are absurd on the face of it.

Davis is inaccurate and she blames white people for all of the Black community’s issues. Black people are arrested for crimes they commit, by and large. There is a serious social problem in some Black communities with 75% of babies born into single-family households. It’s their issue and not arresting or punishing them for crimes they commit is not the answer. Any injustices and there are some, need to be addressed but you don’t tear down all our systems and inflict communism on Americans to solve individual issues.

Davis calls for an end to capitalism. That isn’t a surprise.

If you like what you see, vote Democrat. It’s a party now synonymous with communism and socialism.

Angela Davis is a communist and she wants “a sea change” of ideas:

Angela Davis, with a different jury, would have been convicted:

