Maine governor challenges Trump over trans athletes (BIG MISTAKE)

President Trump hosted governors on Friday at the White House for the annual meeting of state leaders. Among the topics discussed was Trump’s executive order banning men from participating in girl’s and women’s sports. President Trump noted that “the NCAA has complied immediately.”
Trump asked Democrat Maine Gov. Janet Mills is she would comply with his executive order. Mills responded, “I’m going to comply with state and federal law.”
The president said Mills had “better do it because you’re not going to get any federal funding.” He added “Maine’s “population doesn’t want men playing in women’s sports.”
Gov. Mills scowled, saying,” We’re going to follow the law, sir.” But her parting shot was, “See you in court.” Mills said Maine will not be intimidated by the President’s threats.
Big mistake. She just played into the president’s wheelhouse.
Not only did the president tell the governor he was looking forward to it, he predicted the end of Mills’ political career for opposing his executive order.
In the 2024 presidential election, Harris beat Trump by only 7 percentage points in a blue state, thus splitting the state’s electoral votes. A solid blue state for over 30 years, Maine turned partly red, as many formerly blue states did.
Gov. Mills may have overplayed her hand, considering how many Mainers voted for Trump, and by extension, his policies. President Trump promised to see her in court.
Image from: washingtontimes.com
