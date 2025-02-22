WI Gov Wants Pregnant Women Called Inseminated People

I thought an up and coming Wisconsin law was satire when I saw it on X so I looked up Senate Bill 45 and unbelievably it’s true. I believe host Dan O’Donnell was the first to report it.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’s office introduced a bill on Friday afternoon that would change the way a Wisconsin state law addresses biological women and men.

According to the bill known as 2025 Senate Bill 45, Section 3106 contains numerous examples of terms such as wife, husband, mother, and father being crossed out and removed in favor of terms like spouse, person, and even inseminated person.

What kind of creep calls a pregnant woman an inseminated person? These leftists are dehumanizing and erasing women.

These lunatics have mother, father, husband, wife, spouse et cetera crossed out all over the place.

