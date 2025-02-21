Zeldin Exposes $2 BILLION Biden Sent to Stacy Abrams-linked Climate Outfit

Lee Zeldin announced the EPA recently found the Biden administration awarded $2 billion to a climate group with ties to former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who’s been a long time election denier and a fierce supporter of former President Joe Biden.

The money was earmarked for Power Forward Communities — a nonprofit partnered with multiple left-wing groups founded by Abrams and which she was “thrilled” to be part of.

The funds were set aside at Citibank, before Joe left office and part of a larger, $20 billion pot of money the former president’s EPA received through the Inflation Reduction Act to dole out to climate groups.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated, “It’s extremely concerning that an organization that reported just $100 in revenue in 2023 was chosen to receive $2 billion.”. “That’s 20 million times the organization’s reported revenue.”

“I made a commitment to members of Congress and to the American people to be a good steward of tax dollars and I’ve wasted no time in keeping my word,” Zeldin told the Washington Free Beacon. “When we learned about the Biden Administration’s scheme to quickly park $20 billion outside the agency, we suspected that some organizations were created out of thin air just to take advantage of this.”

Abrams was a vocal advocate of the Biden administration’s green energy push, and last July, as calls grew for Biden to drop out of the presidential race, she penned an op-ed in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution declaring that Democrats’ “path to victory lies in standing by Biden.

Power Forward Communities was awarded the grant the following month.

Behold! It would appear we have a clear case of the Biden administration laundering billions of payer money to serve a political quid pro quo.

Stay tuned. All this is likely just the tip of the iceberg.