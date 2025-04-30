Maine Teacher Calls for Trump & MAGAs to Be Killed

A teacher in Maine repeatedly called for the killing of President Trump and his supporters on social media. She admitted her Superintendent “will have to fire me” over the call to violence.

JoAnna St. Germain, an English teacher at Waterville Senior High School, took to Facebook to ask the Secret Service to “take out” the president.

“The Secret Service has the perfect opportunity, if they choose to step up and take it,” she wrote.

“You are the ones with power. Coordinate. Take out every single person who supports Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts. Look at the sycophants and give them what they’re asking for.

“Every other country sees what’s happening, and they are taking stands. If you step up, we can avoid a civil war.’

St. Germain wrote that she would not view the act as “assassinating a president,” because “a president is a person duly elected by the American people.”

“Trump has shamelessly bragged openly about stealing the election. He is making plans to give himself a third term,” she wrote.

She’s not only murderous, she’s stupid. Trump is goading people when he calls for a third term.

Good News!

She only wants MAGAs in power killed, not all Republicans.

