Maine University asks students & staff to sign a BLM pledge, signers to be named

Southern Maine University is asking students to sign a Black Lives Matter statement pledging to practice ‘anti-racism’ behaviors.

The University President asked the faculty and students to sign a statement pledging to PARTICIPATE in “anti-racism behaviors.”

It’s not enough that universities deny your free speech rights, now they plan to control your physical actions.

Dr. Glenn Cummings posted an open letter on the university website titled “Black Lives Matter Statement and Antiracism Pledge.”

In the letter, he references Marxist partisan and one-time Civil Rights hero, John Lewis, who said the Black Lives Matter Movement, “feels and looks so different. It is so much more massive and all-inclusive.”

It’s only inclusive of the far-left and you had better do as they say. Lewis apparently added that “there will be no turning back.”

Cummings writes:

We agree. And in support of Lewis’ declaration, the Movement itself, and Black, Indigenous and People of Color everywhere, we say Black Lives Matter. Period.

We recognize that to reach our goals — to be student-focused every day, to be a great university to work for, and to uphold the principles of equity and justice — we must add our voices to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

[…]

For all of these reasons — and until we eradicate the systems of racism that harm Black, Indigenous and People of Color daily — we must never tire of declaring that Black Lives Matter. […]

We believe, as Ibram Kendi writes, that “the only way to undo racism is to constantly identify it and describe it — and then dismantle it.”

Kendi says “education and love are not the answer,” you have to constantly wallow in it. “Being an anti-racist requires persistent self-awareness, constant self-criticism, and regular self-examination.” You also have to be actively anti-racist or you’re a racist, baby.

Cummings wants students and staff to become actively anti-racist by signing the pledge. He claimed names won’t be released.

This sounds unconstitutional. Universities should not tell students and faculty what their standard must be.

This university is public and receives money from taxpayers.

And the university is publishing names after all, says Arutz Sheva!

University of Southern Maine publishing names of those signing statement supporting Black Lives Matter. https://t.co/GlKf0qZhU1 — Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) August 13, 2020

Cummings suggests you do the following to become anti-racist:

If appropriate, become involved with the Intercultural and Diversity Advisory Council (IDAC) and the Faculty and Staff of Color Association (FSOCA).

Give of your time and resources to organizations that are working to end racism.

Read our Common Read, How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram Kendi, and join a USM-sponsored discussion group of the book.

Engage with the “Tools of Resilience” resources.

Attend workshops, events, and conferences that focus on race-related issues.

Educate yourself about oppression.

Call out biased language or behavior.

Call out friends and family members who say racist things.

I love the “educate myself about oppression” crap. How many people of all persuasions have had much harder lives than many blacks? We don’t know because we only hear about blacks who serve as a cover for a Marxist movement. That is what this is. America is not oppressive. Anyone can take advantage of all the country has to offer. We got rid of the oppressive Democrat Jim Crow laws. The system doesn’t have oppressive racist laws at this time.

How about we have a movement to become anti-racist against whites and white men? Cut out the racist white privilege lies.

If you disagree with Cummings or the communist-violent BLM, you’re racist.