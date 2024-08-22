Major Networks Ignore Nearly a Million Downward Revision in Jobs

In 12 of the last 14 months, the administration over-reported jobs by 818,000. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced this week that Biden-Harris created 818,000 fewer jobs than initially reported. It is the largest single revision in fifteen years.

This is very damaging information for Harris, so the media ignored it.

CBS and NBC completely ignored the downward revision of jobs by almost 1,000,000 giving it 0 seconds of coverage. ABC gave it 20 seconds.

Most of the jobs created were given to foreigners, and were government and part-time jobs. We don’t want government jobs. They only increase the size of the government.

The networks decided to cheer the DNC convention instead.

Harris has received 66% more airtime than former President Donald Trump, and Harris’s coverage has been more positive (84%) than any other major party nominee, even as Trump’s coverage has been nearly entirely hostile (89% negative).

Tim Walz’s son Gus drew more attention than the loss of 818,000 jobs. The DNC is promoting the Harris-Walz team as moms and dads, trying to distract people from their horrendous policies.

May we all be fortunate enough to love and be loved by a child like Gus Walz. pic.twitter.com/a1N3bYaHP1 — Wonky Muse (@wonkymuse) August 22, 2024