Big AZ Win: SCOTUS Reinstates Proof of Citizenship for State Voters

Phoenix, Arizona State-USA
On Thursday, the Supreme Court partially agreed to the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) emergency request to revive an Arizona law that strengthens proof-of-citizenship requirements for voting.

In a 5-4 vote, the justices reinstated Arizona’s law mandating officials reject state voter registration forms if the person did not provide proof of citizenship.

The court’s three liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson — dissented alongside so-called conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“A seismic win in the fight to stop non-citizens from voting — more to come!” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley wrote on social platform X.

If enacted, Arizona’s secretary of state’s office estimated it could prevent roughly 42,000 people already registered from voting for president this November.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch voted to reinstate those provisions.

It doesn’t clear up the issue of the 40,000 existing voters, but that has been sent back to the lower courts.


