Big AZ Win: SCOTUS Reinstates Proof of Citizenship for State Voters

On Thursday, the Supreme Court partially agreed to the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) emergency request to revive an Arizona law that strengthens proof-of-citizenship requirements for voting.

In a 5-4 vote, the justices reinstated Arizona’s law mandating officials reject state voter registration forms if the person did not provide proof of citizenship.

The court’s three liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson — dissented alongside so-called conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“A seismic win in the fight to stop non-citizens from voting — more to come!” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley wrote on social platform X.

Huge win: the Supreme Court just ruled that the state of Arizona must REJECT state voter registration forms without proof of US citizenship. This follows an emergency SCOTUS appeal from the RNC. A seismic win in the fight to stop non-citizens from voting — more to come! — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) August 22, 2024

If enacted, Arizona’s secretary of state’s office estimated it could prevent roughly 42,000 people already registered from voting for president this November.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch voted to reinstate those provisions.

BREAKINGA major victory today for election integrity in Arizona after the U.S. Supreme Court just moments ago affirmed that voters who register with the state MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP to cast a ballot in our elections moving forward. The order reverses the… pic.twitter.com/ivpp5yl2ay — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) August 22, 2024

It doesn’t clear up the issue of the 40,000 existing voters, but that has been sent back to the lower courts.

In a huge win for Election Integrity, the US Supreme Court has upheld Arizona’s law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. This does not clear up the issue with 40,000+ existing voters on the voter rolls who are registered for federal elections only. pic.twitter.com/YaloaQrzUP — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 22, 2024