Officials Did Not Tell Trump About the Manhunt for a Potential Assassin

By
M DOWLING
-
0
14

President Trump visited the border in Arizona today, where he found out from a reporter that 66-year-old sex offender Ronald Lee Syrvud threatened to kill him.

He didn’t know there was a manhunt for the man.

Trump was told his visit was dangerous, and there was a suggestion that some didn’t want him to visit the border. He didn’t know about the specific threat.

He suggested they might want to hide it from him.

The former president thanked the reporter for telling him.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments