Officials Did Not Tell Trump About the Manhunt for a Potential Assassin

President Trump visited the border in Arizona today, where he found out from a reporter that 66-year-old sex offender Ronald Lee Syrvud threatened to kill him.

He didn’t know there was a manhunt for the man.

Trump was told his visit was dangerous, and there was a suggestion that some didn’t want him to visit the border. He didn’t know about the specific threat.

He suggested they might want to hide it from him.

The former president thanked the reporter for telling him.

Wow! The Secret Service never even TOLD Trump about the urgent manhunt, currently underway, after a man threatened to k^ll him during this visit to Arizona’s border! He’s out in the open, without the safety of bulletproof glass! pic.twitter.com/BkaTIpAOSN — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) August 22, 2024