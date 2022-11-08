Major Problems with Voting Machines in Two States

We have some big problems with Dominion voting machines today in Arizona and New Jersey.

Jesse Kelly wrote on Twitter, “I love how there are still people on the Right who deny cheating when the two PUBLIC planks of the Democratic Party are: 1. You shouldn’t have to show ID to vote. 2. You shouldn’t even have to date the ballot. Guys, they’re not exactly hiding it.”

He also linked to an article about Fetterman’s campaign suing to have ballots counted without dates or with incorrect dates.

There is the added fact that Democrats will do and say anything to win and keep all the power ad infinitum.

Maricopa County

In Maricopa County, Arizona, around 10% of polling places are experiencing problems with tabulation machines, according to the Washington Post‘s Yvonne Wingett Sanchez.

“One machine became operative after it was cleaned,” said Sanchez. “Voters can still place their ballots in a slot in a locked container; they will be counted at the downtown tabulation center tonight.”

I am getting flooded with calls and text messages from people who are having trouble voting all over Maricopa County. THIS is why we must reform our elections. https://t.co/oFFElskQFs — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

Breaking: Up to 15 locations reported in Maricopa County with “tabulator malfunctions.” Translation: They’re cheating again. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) November 8, 2022

🚨Maricopa County Voters🚨 Tabulator malfunctions reported in at least 6 places. DO NOT PUT YOUR BALLOT IN BOX 3 TO BE “TABULATED DOWNTOWN.” Maricopa’s downtown tabulators will not count votes today. Stay until fixed OR find next nearest polling place: https://t.co/WF0fHkiWXw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2022

Ironically, Katie Hobbs is responsible for the mess in Arizona and wants to do even more as governor.

New Jersey

There are reports of ballot scanner issues in Mercer County, but voters can still vote using standard paper ballots. Every vote will be counted. If you have questions or run into trouble at your polling location or ballot drop-box, call 1-866-OUR-VOTE or 1-877-NJ-VOTER. — ACLU of New Jersey (@ACLUNJ) November 8, 2022

Oh sure, we totally trust you.

In Maricopa County, about 10% of polling places are experiencing problems with tabulators. One machine became operative after it was cleaned. Voters can still place their ballots in a slot in a locked container; they will be counted at the downtown tabulation center tonight. — YvonneWingettSanchez 🏜 (@yvonnewingett) November 8, 2022

“The Board of Elections has advised the county of issues with voting machines. Poll workers will be on hand to walk voters through the process. The board is working with Dominion, the machine maker, to resolve the issue,” reads a notice posted on Facebook, ABC6 reports.

I attended to early vote yesterday. The voting machines had been removed & I was told Saturday was last day to early vote. Doesn’t instill one’s confidence. pic.twitter.com/TuDhEOP0cv — Kathy Simon (@SimonKatsim17) November 8, 2022

To quote Joe Biden, voting machines can be easily manipulated.

👀 2007: Joe Biden saying that voting machines could be easily manipulated pic.twitter.com/AODE0QKyX8 — Mrs. Red White and Blue 🍊 (@TRUMPRWB) November 5, 2022

