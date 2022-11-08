Major Problems with Voting Machines in Two States

By
M Dowling
-
1
56

We have some big problems with Dominion voting machines today in Arizona and New Jersey.

Jesse Kelly wrote on Twitter, “I love how there are still people on the Right who deny cheating when the two PUBLIC planks of the Democratic Party are: 1. You shouldn’t have to show ID to vote. 2. You shouldn’t even have to date the ballot. Guys, they’re not exactly hiding it.”

He also linked to an article about Fetterman’s campaign suing to have ballots counted without dates or with incorrect dates.

There is the added fact that Democrats will do and say anything to win and keep all the power ad infinitum.

Maricopa County

In Maricopa County, Arizona, around 10% of polling places are experiencing problems with tabulation machines, according to the Washington Post‘s Yvonne Wingett Sanchez.

“One machine became operative after it was cleaned,” said Sanchez. “Voters can still place their ballots in a slot in a locked container; they will be counted at the downtown tabulation center tonight.”

Ironically, Katie Hobbs is responsible for the mess in Arizona and wants to do even more as governor.

New Jersey

Oh sure, we totally trust you.

“The Board of Elections has advised the county of issues with voting machines. Poll workers will be on hand to walk voters through the process. The board is working with Dominion, the machine maker, to resolve the issue,” reads a notice posted on Facebook, ABC6 reports.

To quote Joe Biden, voting machines can be easily manipulated.


Mark Schwendau
Editor
Mark Schwendau
33 seconds ago

You knew they were going to do everything they could to steal this election, too. The alternative is Joe and Hunter end up sharing a cell together.

0
Reply
