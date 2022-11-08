Cheney Endorses a VA Dem with a 100% Biden-Pelosi Score

On Saturday, former RINO Liz Cheney endorsed another Democrat in a competitive House race — Abigail Spanberger. Spanberger is a former member of the corrupt Biden CIA and has a 100% Biden score on the issues based on her voting record.

The GOP nominee in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, centered around the Interstate 95 corridor in exurban Washington and rural communities to the east and west, is Yesli Vega, a county official, and former police officer recently endorsed by Trump. She wants to put a check on the Biden government. Her score is 100% for the American people. She would be the first Hispanic woman ever elected in the 7th district.

Cheney is so deranged that if Trump simply endorses the candidate, she backs the Democrat.

Campaigning with the radical James Clyburn, Spanberger calls herself a moderate. However, she’s anything but a moderate. She has deceitfully claimed Republicans are trying to destroy Social Security and Medicare. It’s a completely fabricated scare tactic.

SPANBERGER’S 100% BIDEN-PELOSI SCORE

She touts her big spending votes for the infrastructure bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Chips and Science Act. She voted for all the spending that helped cause inflation.

Instead of telling the truth about inflation, she blames it on OPEC. Her score on truthtelling is poor. She backs the destruction of the fossil fuel industry.

“I speak to Democrats, to independents — they’re struggling to put food on the table,” Vega said during a rally on Monday. “When you’re at the gas station, there’s no such thing as a Democrat discount, is there?”

“My opponent is someone who talks a big game about being a moderate,” Vega added.

“Abigail Spanberger votes 100 percent of the time with Nancy Pelosi,” Youngkin added.

“That’s far from being a moderate,” Vega agreed.

And she does. Spanberger votes 100% of the time with Nancy Pelosi. FiveThirtyEight points out that she has a perfect Biden score of 100% since she always votes with him.

