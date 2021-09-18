LA teacher hangs “F police, F America’ posters in her class

















A teacher at the Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles hangs ‘F*** the police,’ ‘F*** AmeriKKKa’ posters in her high school classroom. At least one parent blasted the display as taxpayer-funded ‘brainwashing’. The parent exposed the display.

The anti-American teacher also has signs saying, THIS IS NATIVE LAND,” as well as the Black Lives Matter, Palestinian, “modern PRIDE,” and transgender flags.

The anti-police poster also reads:

POLICING IS A VIOLENT, ANTI-BLACK, SETTLER INSTITUTION THAT ORIGINATED AS SLAVE PATROLS. THEIR PRIMARY MANDATE IS TO PROTECT PROPERTY AND TO MILITARILY ENFORCE WHITE SUPREMACIST CAPITALISM. THEY ARE DOING THEIR JOBS AS THEY ARE TRAINED AND PAID TO DO. YOU CAN’T FIX WHAT ISN’T BROKEN — THAT’S WHY WE FIGHT FOR POLICE AND PRISON ABOLITION. [Emphasis added].

The anti-America poster appears to depict Christopher Columbus and implies that the United States is inextricably tied to the Ku Klux Klan.

The school district said all of its policies are inclusive and respectful of individual rights.

The district’s response continues: “Any displays that are determined to be overtly and objectively political or otherwise run afoul of our policies of inclusion and respectful treatment of others will be taken down and will be handled administratively. Nevertheless, not every subjective belief that any one display is “political” can be accommodated in a district as large and diverse as L.A. Unified.”

One report said she will be fired. We will see. It is anti-America LA.

A teacher at Alexander Hamilton High in @LASchools has been revealed to plaster classroom w/far-left propaganda. Classroom featured “F— Amerikkka,” “F— the police” posters in addition to BLM & trans flags. Revelation mirrors antifa teacher at @NatomasUSD. https://t.co/4CPRsXOsMx — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 17, 2021

