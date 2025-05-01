Thanedar’s Colleagues Are Irate Over Him Filing to Impeach President Trump

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) didn’t get the okay to file articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. His colleagues are angry with him. It’s especially galling since he filed them soon after he found out he was being primaried.

Four co-sponsors have withdrawn. One didn’t even agree to it, but Thanedar put his name down as a sponsor.

Democrats see the effort as premature and counterproductive. They should mention it is also based on a non-crime. Thanedar accused Trump of violating the Supreme Court order to bring Abrego Garcia home. That isn’t what constitutional scholar Jeb Rubenfeld says.

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Jim Himes (D-Conn.), asked whether Thanedar’s efforts are being taken seriously by leadership, told Axios, “I don’t think so.”

“There is a long, long, long way to go before the concept of impeachment is on the table,” he added.

Said House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.): “The fact that people have withdrawn … suggests people wanted to think through, collectively, the timing of it.”

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who introduced rogue impeachment articles against Trump in 2017, told Axios he committed impeachable offenses but might not be convicted.

One House Democrat said, “Why would we do something that has failed twice as a strategy and yielded no electoral win? The guy got impeached twice. How did it work out for us?”

Another told Axios: “It seems self-serving and not a genuine effort to rein in the president.”

Others complained about Thanedar’s use of official congressional funds to pay for billboards in his district promoting his efforts, with one senior House Democrat saying that aspect “has everyone upset.”

His announcement came just hours after Thanedar drew a primary challenge from state Rep. Donavan McKinney as part of persistent efforts by Democrats in his district to oust him.

As an aside, Thanedar is an accused animal abuser.

MUST WATCH: Video of dogs being rescued from an abandoned NJ testing lab owned by Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar. Most of them never even experienced being outside before. This is the guy who's trying to impeach Trump. https://t.co/BLzkHGxfDf pic.twitter.com/mGWF5Vu5Dx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 30, 2025

