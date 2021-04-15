Majority of Americans say there was probably cheating in the 2020 election









Democrats protesteth too much about anyone saying the 2020 election was fraudulent. The more they rant, the more many believe they are hiding something. Additionally, they changed the voting laws at the last minute, sometimes unconstitutionally, to favor Biden, an idiot.

Many say that Democrats are clearly buying into the Marxist agenda and can’t be trusted.

Democrats want total control over the government and it’s not a huge step to think they would corrupt an election.

The fences around the U.S Capitol are who they are now. They reject political opposition and will ban it where they can.

With all they have done to ban discussing the possibility of the election being corrupt, many aren’t buying it.

Rasmussen Reports: By a margin of 51% – 44%, voters said it is “likely” that cheating affected the 2020 election outcome. That includes 74% of Republicans, 30% of Democrats and 51% of independent voters.

Additionally, 47% said it is likely Democrats stole or destroyed ballots for former President Donald Trump. That included 75% of Republicans and 30% of Democrats. An even 50% said that it is unlikely ballots were destroyed.

“Asked which is more important, making it easier for everybody to vote, or making sure there is no cheating in elections, 60% of Likely Voters say it’s more important to prevent cheating, while 37% said it’s more important to make it easier to vote.

Only 22% of voters say it is currently too hard to vote, while 34% said it’s too easy to vote, and 41% say the level of difficulty in voting is about right.

Right there you can see Democrats are fixing a problem that doesn’t exist. They don’t want voter ID. Why? You know why.

Majorities of all racial groups – 59% of whites, 56% of Blacks and 63% of other minority voters – say it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections than to make it easier to vote.

Likewise, majorities of all racial groups – 64% of whites, 59% of Blacks and 58% of other minority voters – reject the claim that voter ID laws discriminate against some voters.” (read full report)

