MSM: Antifa terrorist not an insurrectionist, Trump/police supporter mom is









The Antifa woman who set fire to the Portland Police Union was arrested and charged with a felony. There is an Antifa insider who turned her in, which will undoubtedly make Antifa nervous. The radical, Alma Raven-Guido, was released without bail.

Federal agents didn’t raid her home or terrorize her.

Last year, she was charged with a felony but the charges were dropped.

Breaking: This #antifa has been formally charged by @MultCoDA office. Additionally, she’s been charged with a felony for rioting at another BLM-antifa riot in August 2020. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/Puj3ONK5Xm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2021

Antifa is trying to overturn the government. They are communists and anarchists, but are never accused of insurrection.

Trump Protesters/Rioters

Victoria White is a single mother who volunteered with the Trump Victory campaign. She helps organize Back the Blue and 9/11 memorial events. The media is now calling her an insurrectionist.

Trump supporters do not want to overturn the government.

Ms. White traveled to DC from her home in Rochester, Minnesota on January 6th to listen to then-President Donald Trump speak.

She says she did not vandalize or hurt anyone. In fact, she is seen on video trying to keep the mob from breaking windows.

Her crime was trying to grab an officer’s shield. Ms. White said she was trying to protect herself from it and from being pushed into the mob.

The officer hit her in the head with his metal baton. She reminded him of his oath to the constitution and that prompted him to call her a “bitch” and hit her repeatedly in the head until she bled, according to her.

MORE DETAIL

Victoria White, 39, was taken into custody by the FBI Thursday morning, and has been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct; violent entry and disorderly conduct; impeding or attempting to impede law enforcement; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; and obstruction of justice.

She came to the attention of the FBI via an anonymous tip that pointed out she was using a Facebook page under the name “Janice Marie Evans,” which included photos and postings showing her “conduct” during the Storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

White was spotted on several videos at the scene, including one in which she appeared to be arguing with rioters who were trying to break glass at the Capitol building, and was observed trying to pull them away.

In another video, White was seen “raising fist and cheering as the rioters force a large flagpole into the entranceway where the MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) officers are standing guard.”

She is then seen involved in the crowd pushing its way closer to the entrance to the Capitol, and “helps hoist up another rioter, who then makes his way to the entrance and proceeds to assault the MPD officers.”

“White is seen pointing and cheering as the rioter swings from the top of the entranceway and kicks the MPD officers,” the criminal complaint against her states.

Eventually, White came face-to-face with MPD officers carrying riot shields attempting to keep the crowd from entering the building.

“As the video progresses, the MPD officers attempt to push White back with their riot shields and fend her off with a baton,” the complaint says. “White is seen in a red sweater, and it appears that she is attempting to grab a shield and uses her hand to block the baton.”

Surveillance footage shows her passing through the crowd of police and entering the Capitol, where she is zip-tied by an officer, escorted through the Capitol, and taken to a police station for processing.

You can read more on this link, including the charges.

On April 8th, her home was surrounded by federal agents and she was taken to jail, charged with six crimes. She was released but faces 55 years in prison.

Ms. White needs help and has a fundraiser on this link.

Trump protesters are NOT trying to overturn the government.

