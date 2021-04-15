Racist, anti-Semite Kristen Clarke is Biden’s nominee for assistant AG









Kristen Clarke, Joe Biden’s nominee for assistant attorney general of the United States, once promoted fake racist science. She followed quack science that claimed the human brain was structured in a way that makes black people superior to white people. She also asserted that “human mental processes” in the brain have chemicals (Melanin) that imbue one race with “superior physical and mental abilities” and “spiritual abilities.”

In a letter to the editor at the Harvard Crimson, she said, “black babies sit, stand, crawl, and walk, sooner than whites.”

She also used fake science to claim some whites’ brains are not functioning, adding that 60 to 80% of the European brains are calcified.

That’s all nonsense of course, and it’s racist.

She is now lying about it, pretending it was satire. That’s absurd if you look at what she has said and in what venues.

Even Harvard thought that was nuts.

This woman will be in charge of our civil rights laws.

She soon after that, invited the notorious anti-Semite Tony Martin to speak on campus. She said his anti-Semitism is based on scientific fact.

As a lawyer last year, she said Asians didn’t have enough melanin to enter Harvard. In fact, the Asians were denied entrance simply because they’re smart and Asian.

Clarke also argued to defund the police, according to RedState.

Another racist, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Wednesday that racial equity is a top focus for her. She claims, without evidence that “white supremacy is weaved into our founding documents and principles” in the U.S..

