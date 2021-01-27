Make China Great Again Under Joe Biden

China Joe Biden has fallen right back into the hands of the Maoists. Additionally, the hard-left in the media and our institutions are on China’s side against the interests of the United States.

As China circles Taiwan with warplanes, the NY Times is promoting forgiveness of allegations against actual Russian spies, and MIT hires Chinese Communist spies.

Red China owns MIT.

A Huawei employee says he was hired to ghostwrite a paper for an MIT scholar defending Huawei. Huawei is a nest of Red Chinese spies.

Watch:

MIT Wants CCP Spies Forgiven And China Joe Will Oblige

The Department of Justice announced on January 14, “A professor and researcher at Massachusetts Institute of Technology was charged and arrested today in connection with failing to disclose contracts, appointments, and awards from various entities in the People’s Republic of China to the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Gang Chen, 56, was charged by criminal complaint with wire fraud, failing to file a foreign bank account report and making a false statement in a tax return.”

The NY Times wrote deep into their article:

Prosecutors said Dr. Chen, who is known for his work on nanoscale heat-conduction physics, had received $19 million in U.S. grants since 2013, while simultaneously receiving $29 million in foreign funding, including $19 million from a research university funded by the Chinese government.

“The real victims in these cases are you, the taxpayers,” Mr. Bonavolonta said at the news conference. “We believe he knowingly and willingly defrauded at least $19 million in federal grants by exploiting our systems to enhance China’s research in nanotechnology, in applying for scarce federal grants.”

Chen was born in Red China. He later acquired U.S. citizenship after completing his doctoral work at Berkeley in 1993. At the same time, he pushed for trade with the USA, feigning a love of capitalism.

According to the DoJ, “From at least 2017 to 2019 when Chen was serving in several advisory roles for the [Red China] and [Red Chinese] entities, Chen applied for and obtained a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) grant in order to fund a portion of his research at MIT. In doing so, it is alleged that Chen failed to disclose information about his ongoing affiliations with [Red China] as required by DOE.”

Chen is being staunchly defended by the NY Times and MIT.

The Times wrote:

In the 10 days since Dr. Chen’s arrest, his colleagues have publicly protested, arguing that prosecutors have overreached, blurring the line between disclosure violations and more serious crimes, like espionage or intellectual property theft.

More than 160 members of the M.I.T. faculty have signed a letter arguing that the Chinese affiliations Dr. Chen is accused of hiding were routine academic activities, such as reviewing grant proposals, and not ones that clearly required disclosure.”

Red China has MIT in their back pocket. It continues:

The university itself has challenged one of the prosecution’s assertions, saying that $19 million in Chinese funding cited in the criminal complaint was not granted to Dr. Chen individually, but was part of a well-publicized collaboration that Dr. Chen helped to broker between M.I.T. and a Chinese research center.

“Dr. Chen has pleaded not guilty and was released on $1 million bond. M.I.T. is paying for his legal defense, something that has not occurred in similar cases, including that of a Harvard professor, Charles Lieber, who was charged last year with hiding his Chinese funding sources.”

China Joe Goes Soft

Biden will be extremely soft on China to the point of treasonous. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Justice Department officials are considering the introduction of an amnesty program that would allow academics in the United States to disclose past foreign funding without risking a criminal investigation. High-level officials have circulated a draft proposal along these lines, the newspaper reported.”

China Joe will do the bidding of China. Make China greatest again!

