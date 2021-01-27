Breaking…Totalitarian Dems introduce DC statehood

A group of Senate Democrats led by Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) reintroduced legislation to give Washington, D.C., statehood, reports TheHill.com. This is the first major and dangerous effort to push toward statehood since the Capitol riots earlier this month.

The bill, which was first introduced in 2013, would give citizens of the District full authority over local issues, as well as grant them full representation in Congress.

“This isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue; it’s an American issue because the lack of fair representation for D.C. residents is clearly inconsistent with the values on which this country was founded,” Carper said in a statement.

No, it’s not. It would give them two Senate seats and likely perennial control of the Senate. They plan to make all of our territories states, starting with PR, which has a majority hard-left population.

Democrats want full power and control. They plan to destroy our Bill of Rights, burn down the Constitution, and redistribute all wealth. That’s just for starters. It’s also why they are exaggerating the riot at the Capitol on January 6th and ignoring their army of Brownshirts. It gives them an excuse to clamp down on all dissent as they take us over.

They aren’t even benevolent dictators.

Carper tweeted, “For years, I have fought alongside @EleanorNorton and @MayorBowser to make #DCStatehood a reality and to give the over 700,000 D.C. residents a voice, vote, and full representation in Congress.

Both of those women appear to be communists to the Sentinel.

This is likely unconstitutional, but Democrats do not care.

