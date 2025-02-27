Make Communists Unloved Again, Especially Michael Moore

By
M Dowling
-
2
41

As we deport foreign criminals here illegally, obese communist Michael Moore worries we are deporting scientists who will cure cancer or stop an asteroid. We could just send him into space to stop the asteroid – he’s a big blubbery boy.

Commie Moore on Tuesday wrote a lengthy blog post warning that by deporting illegal immigrants, America may be missing out on the next equivalent of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs or one that will save the world from a killer asteroid.

Moore’s piece, “Our Muslim Boy Wonder,” used Jobs’ origins as the son of a Syrian migrant to critique the Trump administration’s deportation efforts.

“Who’s really being removed by ICE tonight?” Moore asked. “The child who would’ve discovered the cure for cancer in 2046? The 9th grade nerd who would’ve stopped that asteroid (sic) that’s gonna hit us in 2032? Do we care?”

He rambled on.

“I am grateful for that Muslim migrant baby being born here 70 years ago today. Because if he hadn’t, it’s possible we would have none of his inventions. We would also have no TED LASSO,” he said.

We are also deporting the next child rapist, mass killer, and welfare queen.

He urges Americans to “get down on one knee and thank” migrants.

Uh, yeah, no.


