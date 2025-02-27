2 GOP Move to Cancel Taxpayer Funding for Fake News NPR & PBS

Two Republicans, one in the Senate and one in the House, have introduced a new bill to eliminate taxpayer funding for NPR and PBS, two fake leftist news outlets.

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced the Defund Government Sponsored Propaganda Act, which would end federal taxpayer funding of the Public Broadcasting Service and National Public Radio in light of longstanding concerns about fairness and bias. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) has introduced the legislation in the House of Representatives.

“Americans have hundreds of sources of news and commentary, and they don’t need politically biased, taxpayer-funded media choosing what they should see and hear,” said Sen. Lee. “PBS and NPR are free to compete in the marketplace of ideas using donations, but their public subsidy should end.”

“As a former newspaper owner and publisher, I understand the vital role of balanced, non-partisan media,” said Rep. Tenney. “Unfortunately, these taxpayer-funded outlets have chosen advocacy over accuracy, using public dollars to promote a political agenda rather than report the facts. Under the influence of radical left-wing ideologues like Katherine Maher, PBS, and NPR no longer uphold the American principles of free thought and open discourse. Taxpayer dollars should not fund political propaganda disguised as journalism. The Defund Government Sponsored Propaganda Act ensures that federal funding is no longer used to perpetuate the blatant media bias that has overtaken these platforms.”

