RINOs Prepare for Business as Usual on the Budget

Speaker Johnson was able to move the budget bill through the House. An amazing feat these days. However, there are roadblocks.

First, House Republicans need to reconcile with the Senate GOP conference, which approved its budget resolution last week that utilized a two-track strategy. A number of senators have also laid down demands for major changes to the House-passed resolution, which could complicate the GOP effort to reach a compromise.

Then, Johnson will be tasked with moving that consensus resolution through the House, which could get tricky if substantial changes are made to the measure, as expected.

Senate Republicans say they’re relieved the House was able to advance the measure, but they’re also crying foul that it wouldn’t make the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent and fretting about the deep cuts to Medicaid that would be required to finance the House’s plan.

Twenty-four percent of Americans are on Medicaid, Why? And are these people here legally?

In theory, the budget, which kicks off the process of passing an extension of tax cuts enacted in 2017 and up to $2 trillion in spending cuts meant to partly offset them, could become law without significant cuts to Medicaid. But it won’t be easy.

They need $880 billion in cuts in Medicaid over the next decade. Get people off the dole and out working. It’s better for everyone.

