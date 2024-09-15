Make MSNBC Great Again Since They Reek

By
M DOWLING
-
1
16

Mentally deranged MSNBC hosts who told us Joe Biden was mentally fit are now trying to say DJT is incoherent.

This crew of nutjobs are worried that people could die because Donald Trump said people were eating cats. The fact that Tren de Aragua is taking over buildings in Aurora, El Paso, Miami, doesn’t phase them in the least. They’d rather make the cat thing into an issue. Truth be known, Voodoo does include cat sacrifices and then they eat the cat – true story.

If you find out the truth, MSNBC will say it’s fake.

Make MSNBC great again:

As a special treat for you, CNN brought back unreliable source, known as the Potato, Brian Stelter.


