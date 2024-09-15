Make MSNBC Great Again Since They Reek

Mentally deranged MSNBC hosts who told us Joe Biden was mentally fit are now trying to say DJT is incoherent.

Both hosts appear mentally ill to me. https://t.co/YcUcaIVRBL — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 15, 2024

This crew of nutjobs are worried that people could die because Donald Trump said people were eating cats. The fact that Tren de Aragua is taking over buildings in Aurora, El Paso, Miami, doesn’t phase them in the least. They’d rather make the cat thing into an issue. Truth be known, Voodoo does include cat sacrifices and then they eat the cat – true story.

NEW: MSNBC’s panel says that if Donald Trump and others continue to perpetuate the “racist lie — conspiracy theory” about illegal Haitians eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, “people could die,” and they should ‘pay’ if someone gets hurt Symone Sanders-Townsend: “…Democrats… pic.twitter.com/ykLCOfpA04 — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) September 14, 2024

If you find out the truth, MSNBC will say it’s fake.

Before the debate, Abdul Ghani Baradar was the leader and co-founder of the Taliban. After Trump mentioned him during the debate, MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Nicole Wallace now claim he isn’t real. These are the same people pushing to censor “misinformation and disinformation.” https://t.co/eNLJxF0l6U pic.twitter.com/x5ADG0IKSs — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 13, 2024

Make MSNBC great again:

Russell Brand “Make MSNBC Great Again”pic.twitter.com/5fO3Ga2Tmq — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 15, 2024

As a special treat for you, CNN brought back unreliable source, known as the Potato, Brian Stelter.

The Poor Man’s Jeffrey Toobin is back on CNN. https://t.co/vPPutXFtnC — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 15, 2024