Make the Madness Stop! Another Illegal Abusing Children

An illegal migrant from El Salvador has been deported twice from the U.S., entering the U.S. illegally three times. was charged with more than 20 counts of sex abuse and sex offenses of minors during his time working as a church teacher in Maryland.

Ervin Jeovany Alfaro Lopez, 33, was arrested on Monday by the Montgomery County Department of Police on charges including sex abuse of a minor.

The incidents took place between 2016 and 2018 at a church. The victims were between the ages of 6 and 12.

He has also been charged with rape in the second degree and two counts of sex offense in the third degree concerning the incidents.

Police began the investigation in May after a victim came forward. Following the initial complaint, three more victims came forward in September and January and were reported to have been sexually abused by Alfaro Lopez at the same church.

One of the victims was the daughter of the church pastor, Fox 5 DC reports.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) moved this week to deport Alfaro-Lopez should he be released. The agency says he has entered the country illegally at least three times and has been subject to two deportation orders.

Our political leaders think we need more perverts, criminals, and terrorists in the country. Undesirables should not get second chances. If they are deported and return, they should go to prison.

When will this madness stop? https://t.co/jCRhXNJtcj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2024

