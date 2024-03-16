TN State Sen. Threatens Riots, Calls Colleagues Racists, JimCrow

A Tennessee Senator is calling for riots because she didn’t get her way legislatively. She’s an actual insurrectionist Marxist pushing equity, which is anything but equitable. Besides threatening violence, she’s calling colleagues racists, Jim Crow, and Confederates.

She sounds racist.

“Gloves Off,” says Sen. Charlane Oliver (D-Nashville). Calls for Riots after TN Senate Passes Sen. Brent Taylor Pro-Police Bill.

“And you might as well stomp on the grave of Tyre Nichols for bringing this bill. Yes, we are emotionally charged. Why? Because it’s personal for us, Taylor-made. This was personal the minute he introduced this legislation to target one family and one life that was lost. So, yeah, we gonna fight.

“Doctor King said the riots are the language of the unheard. You ain’t seen nothing yet. If you keep silent and silencing us like this, what do you think our district is gonna do?

“We have had it up here. Gloves off. Like we’re gonna fight like hell. You don’t expect us to respond when you gaslight us every single day with these bills.

“There’s a bill that to get rid of the Tennessee Human Rights Commission that they’re going to bring to abolish it, rooted in the Civil Rights Act, to make sure that we have protections for folks that looked like Tyre Nichols.

“Don’t tell me this stuff ain’t racist. Don’t tell me it’s not. It is rooted in racism. This was a Jim Crow bill that Taylor brought, and all his Confederates voted for it today.”

Dr. King didn’t call for riots. It’s disgusting when the left twists his words. These hardcore leftists shouldn’t be in office, but they are since Democrats are recruiting them.

‘Gloves Off:’ Sen. @CharlaneOliver (D-Nashville) Calls for Riots after TN Senate Passes @SenBrentTaylor Pro-Police Bill. “It is rooted in racism,” Oliver said. “This is a Jim Crow bill that [Sen. Brent] Taylor brought and all his Confederates voted for it.” Video @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/F7rhyeAwzu — KWAM News Radio 990 AM Memphis (@Mighty990KWAM) March 15, 2024

Related