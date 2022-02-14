Making Book Burnings Great Again

We can’t find anything about this online or on the school’s website so hopefully, this is just a bad joke.

North Allegheny Senior High School students in Wexford, Pennsylvania — thoroughly brainwashed — allegedly threw out books written by white people and replaced them with books by people of color.

Where would they get books to replace the ones by whites? And why didn’t they show them being thrown out? This looks more like satire. Their point might be the opposite of what it looks like.

Perhaps they’re just being teenagers.

We’ve come to the book-banning part of neo-Marxism https://t.co/2aI8vuMFeL — Honkmaster Poso 🎺 (@JackPosobiec) February 14, 2022

They allegedly replaced the books with POC authors and thanked their CRT teachers. CRT is anti-white and anti-American.

