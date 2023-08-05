Malema Clarifies: “We’ve Not Called for Killing of White People – For Now”

As a follow-up to our previous clown world story about Julius Malema, you will be comforted to know that he is not calling for the killing of white people for now.

Malema is the South African communist party leader who recently rallied tens of thousands of followers while singing, “Shoot to Kill…Kill the Boer, The Farmer…Slice His Throat.”

The New York Times assures us that it’s just a song – everybody sings it. They say the right-wing is spreading conspiracy theories again. So now we have Malema clarifying that it’s just a threat FOR NOW. So much better. Meanwhile, some from his tribe slaughtered a white farmer the day after the rally, sliced his throat, and brutally beat his wife.

“I’m hated for that what…, says Malema in his latest interview. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future? I’m saying to you we’ve not called for the killing of white people, at least for now. I can’t guarantee the future. …understand somebody watching that, especially as it gets shared on Twitter, they freak out. It sounds like a genocidal …”

“I’m not calling for the slaughter white people, at least for now. Can’t give you a guarantee of the future, especially when things are going the way they are,” he concluded.

“We have not called for the killing of white people… at least for now.” EFF leader Julius Malema of South Africa pic.twitter.com/ACwUbbMtip — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 4, 2023

