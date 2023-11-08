Man Arrested After Strolling Near the Capitol with an AR-15

A man was arrested near the Capitol today, walking around with an AR-15. He didn’t shoot anyone.

The man, Ahmir Lavon Merrell, came from Atlanta, Georgia, and is a sex offender and a felon.

According to WSBTV, when the 21-year-old was ordered to drop the gun, he didn’t, so officers tased him.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger says Ahmir Lavon Merrell, 21, was walking down the sidewalk across the street from Union Station with a gun. He was ordered to drop the gun but didn’t, so officers Tased him.

A plea deal dropped his charge of cruelty to children and required him to register as a sex offender until his 21st birthday, which was January of this year. His mother wanted him to stay in prison until he was 25.

Merrell didn’t do any talking. He is wanted for violating his probation.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat,” police said in a statement.

U.S. Capitol police say he is being charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unregistered ammunition, unregistered firearm, fugitive from justice, and unlawful activities.

No one knows why he was roaming the capital with an AR-15 but given his record, it sounds like he was up to no good.

