Top Democrats Are Calling for Joe Biden to Drop Out of the Race

Since the New York Times and Siena College poll showed Joe Biden losing big in five of six swing states, some Democrats are calling for Biden to drop out of the race. If the results in the poll were the same by the time of the election next November, Trump would win more than 300 Electoral College votes, surpassing the 270 needed to become president.

David Axelrod posted on X, “Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise, whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s?”

David Axelrod speaks for Barack Obama and the Clintons.

Bill Kristol also posted. He wrote, “It’s time. President Biden has served our country well. I’m confident he’ll do so for the next year. But it’s time for an act of personal sacrifice and public spirit. It’s time to pass the torch to the next generation. It’s time for Biden to announce he won’t run in 2024.”

Andrew Yang posted, “If Joe Biden were to step aside, he would go down in history as an accomplished statesman who beat Trump and achieved a great deal. If he decides to run again, it may go down as one of the great overreaches of all time that delivers us to a disastrous Trump second term.”

Former Congressman Tim Ryan said, “I don’t think the president should run…it’s time for us to just take the next step.”

Kamala Harris is in the running, and she is polling only 3 points ahead of Joe Biden. Will she step aside also? The Party would much prefer Gavin Newsom.

