Rashida Tlaib Censured for Anti-Semitic Comments Following Oct 7

The House of Representatives voted to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat Michigan, in a 234 to 188 vote on Tuesday night. The punishment is a formal public rebuke of her most recent anti-Israel comments made after the horrendous genocidal terror attack in Israel.

The vote included 22 Democrats joining 212 Republicans to censure Tlaib. Four republican lawmakers voted against the measure. This was Rick McCormick’s measure.

“If this is not worthy of censure, what is? When you can call for the annihilation of a country and its people, if that’s not worthy of a censure, what is?” McCormack said on the House floor on Tuesday.

The measure accused Tlaib of promoting false narratives regarding the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and calling for the destruction of the state of Israel. Tlaib was pushing the false claim that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza, and long after she knew the truth, she kept that post up on X. She also recently posted a video with marchers chanting, “From the river to the sea,” and tried to claim it doesn’t mean the annihilation of Israel – which is a lie.

She’s whining about people distorting her position and said the censure resolutions are obvious lies. She wants to call for the annihilation of Israel without anyone calling her on it.

Axios reported that several Republicans voted against both measures due to concerns about punishing colleagues for controversial statements or a beleaguered view of persistent, hyper-partisan censure fights.

“We don’t need House censure for idiotic statements,” Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.) told Axios ahead of the vote. “It’s a waste of time … We can express ourselves and our disagreements through our communications people.”

Duarte, she has been pro-Hamas since October 7. Maybe you should rethink that.

Related