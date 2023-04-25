Man Arrested As Chinese Spy is Connected With Schumer, Adams, & Hochul

by James S. Soviero

One of the two men accused by federal prosecutors of running a Chinese “police station” in New York City purportedly has been captured on video with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

A recording on March 18 appears to show Lu Jianwang standing alongside Adams at an event where Schumer also spoke. In April 2022, Lu met New York Democratic Rep. Grace Meng at a fundraising party. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, Lu was arrested last week and charged with conspiring to act as an agent of China’s government,.

Records show that since 2006, Lu has contributed at least $32,625 to New York elected officials, including Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said while “the station was providing some government services, like helping Chinese citizens renew their Chinese driver’s license….more troubling….is the fact that the secret police station appears to have had a more sinister use.…”.

Peace added. “An official with the Chinese National Police directed one of the defendants – a U.S. citizen who worked at the secret police station – to help locate a pro-democracy activist of Chinese descent living in California. In other words, the Chinese national police appear to have been using the station to track a U.S. resident on U.S. soil.” We’d call that hunting down dissidents living free in America.

So it would seem we’ve discovered yet another group of prominent Dem pols who have cozied up to our # 1 geopolitical foe, China.

We can now add Schumer, Adams, and Meng to a list that includes:

Congressmen Eric Swalwell, who apparently had “very special relations” with a Chinese spy. Sen. Diane Feinstein who kept one on her payroll for decades. And of course, the whole Biden Clan, including “Big Guy” Joe. We’re learning the latter-mentioned corrupt crew seems to have benefitted mightily from a substantial flow of Beijing bucks.

Dems sure look like they love themselves some Communists.

The CCP’s espionage operation and activities in the United States were spoken about by Miles’s whistleblowing in the last 6 years. Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping were arrested on behalf of the Fuzhou branch of the Chinese government’s national police force, the MPS#freemilesguo pic.twitter.com/EGzr3KLBfz — 眉妩 (@Rainbow0226Lu) April 23, 2023

