Biden Announced He’s Running for President by Demonizing Republican People

While showing video of January 6, Biden announces his re-election campaign. He attacks Republicans with non-stop lies, and says they are against freedom and democracy. This is as Biden, as a figurehead, is turning the US into a one-party totalitarian state, and moving us toward a World War.

“When I ran for president four years ago,” Biden began, ”I said we’re in a battle for the soul of America and we still are. The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom.

“Nothing is more important, nothing more sacred. That’s been the work of my first term, to fight for our democracy…

“…to protect our rights, to make sure that everyone in this country is treated equally, and that everyone is given a fair shot at making it.

“But you know, around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take down those bedrock freedoms, cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life while cutting taxes from the very wealthy, dictating what healthcare decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love, all while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote.”

🚨BREAKING: Joe Biden announces 2024 re-election bid with Kamala Harris as running mate pic.twitter.com/866fi16hB5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 25, 2023

Some believe Barack Obama’s stamp is all over everything that’s happening to us. They say Biden is running for Marxist Obama’s third term.

“Biden is not running the nation — Obama is.”@JFRadioShow reports on Joe Biden’s reelection rollout and discusses why Barack Obama is not happy with this decision. Watch #OutsideTheBeltway LIVE, weekdays at 7 AM ET ➡️ https://t.co/qKL2BcUk2F pic.twitter.com/wDoUtZDNon — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 24, 2023

Biden’s public corruption and it’s a crime:

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Ex-Obama staffer Mike McCormick exposes JOE BIDEN CORRUPTION — My evidence will put Joe away.. pic.twitter.com/MyDQewIRIN — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) April 25, 2023

The next clip is very graphic. Be forewarned. The purpose of posting it is to show what Joe Biden’s business partner Hunter has done in his spare time. He brings Hunter with him in his foreign travels.

There is a laptop. It’s is Hunter Biden’s. It is extremely explicitly disturbing. There are minors and illegal drug use on it. It does need addressed, especially with how uncomfortable it makes society. This is who’s running the USA.

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON.pic.twitter.com/HnypWW9hck — Angela Erickson (@thiswifemomlife) April 23, 2023

