New York City Is Completely Out of Control

Twitch star Kai Cenat advertised that he was giving away free PS5 games and the crowd started a riot. Cenat 21 has 20 million followers.

The police are looking for the young teens who started the trouble. The kids below are six of the eight worst agitators.

The NY Post reported:

Footage of the incident shows one teen leaping on top of the parked cop car and dancing while others are seen taking turns kicking its doors and windows.

The riot led to 66 arrests after the mega-social-media influencer’s unsanctioned giveaway sparked the chaos and ended with him being charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly — then freed on a desk-appearance ticket.

“We are further looking into where there’s some even outside agitators,” Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday — while also blaming parents for not making sure their kids were not part of Friday’s violence.

“You don’t come to get free Game Boys and bring smoke bombs and bring M80s and bring other disrupted items,” Hizzoner said.

“We believe there were some outside influencers that may have attempted to aggravate the situation,” Adams said without elaborating.

The PR firm responsible for the giveaway apologized. Mayor Eric Adams praised the police handling of the violent confrontation.

We have a lot of ill-bred children starting trouble with no one able to address it appropriately. Where are their parents? This doesn’t bode well for the future.

America’s priorities are terrible. It’s not the country i grew up in.

It has been 24 hours since the Union Square riot in New York City and the media couldn’t care less. Here are a list of things that do outrage the media: 1. Writing a song condemning left-wing riots.

2. A movie exposing child sex trafficking.

3. A heroic marine choking a… pic.twitter.com/FjUK3jutyW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 5, 2023

These nasty children beat an innocent vendor.

The “teen takeover” thugs beat and robbed a vendor during the Kai Cenat giveaway in Union Square. Don’t expect them to be charged. pic.twitter.com/QoLr943QE3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2023

They seem nice.

Out of control. Teenage hooligans in Union Square chant “NYPD suck my d***” as they take it over. pic.twitter.com/gPOMiDPz3a — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2023

The City is out of control. Don’t come for a visit.

New York City is completely out of control. Kai Cenat, a popular Twitch streamer, held a giveaway that turned into a massive riot in Union Square. Police were outnumbered, and the mayor remains silent. pic.twitter.com/U4rp9nnSBr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2023

Valedictorians attack the NYPD. Police retreating with shields. This city, this country cries out for someone to stop this madness.pic.twitter.com/2aUhVKx7zD — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 4, 2023

Looting a hot dog stand because why notpic.twitter.com/DsTR4jQPc7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 4, 2023

New York City was once a city. A proper city. pic.twitter.com/AcFEieyoda — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 5, 2023

If you’re Asian and thinking of riding the subway, call Uber instead.

Good old New York pic.twitter.com/UNP6RQgSsK — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) August 4, 2023

Please, no racist comments!

