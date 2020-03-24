Man drinks fish tank cleaner, dies, media blames President Trump

Phoenix-area man died Monday after ingesting chloroquine phosphate, thinking it would protect against the new coronavirus, reports say. He and his wife, both in their 60s, ingested the chemical after hearing President Donald Trump talk about Hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment once someone gets the disease, NBC News reported.

It’s a chemical people put in fish tanks to clean them. The media today is blaming Trump because he said hydroxychloroquine with Z-Pac has helped some Coronavirus patients. He was addressing anecdotal evidence.

“I saw it sitting on the back shelf and thought, ‘Hey, isn’t that the stuff they’re talking about on TV?'” the man’s wife told NBC.

They drank it to prevent Coronavirus.

Her husband died and she was listed in critical condition, the AP reported.

NBC reported the couple equated the chemical in their home with hydroxychloroquine, a chemical found in an anti-malaria drug.

NBC News wrote, Trump falsely stated in a news conference that chloroquine had been approved by the FDA to treat patients infected with coronavirus, AP reported.

What the President has said is it is approved for malaria and auto-immune diseases like Rheumatoid Arthritis and is okay to prescribe off label for Coronavirus. He didn’t lie, he was imprecise. There is a huge difference. The media does this sort of thing all the time.

Trump tweeted the combination of these drugs must be put to use “immediately,” saying they “have a real chance to be one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine,” and the media interprets that as the President told people to drink chloroquine-anything to prevent Coronavirus.

As for someone drinking fish tank cleaner in general, it’s a new low to blame that on the President.

The wife is now saying people shouldn’t self-medicate. [Especially not chemicals we use to clean fish tanks.]