World Health Organization Corruption Might Be a Global Threat

The World Health Organization has been downplaying the Coronavirus since it took root. The head of WHO is accused of serving as a vehicle for the Chinese Communist Party propaganda machine. If this is true, they present a global threat.

The Chinese Communist government is claiming they have had no deaths from the virus, which is very suspect.

Marion Smith, Executive Director of Victims of Communism, explains the ties of the World Health Organization to China. The organization is corrupt. They are a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party.

China is likely lying about the numbers, Smith says, as they claim no new people have the virus. The Director says on this clip that the Chinese are reportedly throwing living human beings in incinerators.

The Financial Times, citing Taiwanese Vice President Chen Chien-jen, first revealed the WHO’s failure to warn vulnerable countries about the potential for a Wuhan virus outbreak in a report last week.

WHO downplayed the virus for months, and continually continually praised China’s response.

China didn’t tell the truth about the virus for months. Now, cellphones and landlines are disappearing.

The Epoch Times reports cellphones are an indispensable part of life in China. The government uses them to track their people. Yet, there are now 21 million fewer cellphone and landline users since the virus took off. Is that the number of people who died or perhaps they are people who just couldn’t go back to the jobs they need to pay for the phones? Are they people who would have warned the world?

“The digitization level is very high in China. People can’t survive without a cellphone,” Tang Jingyuan, a U.S.-based China affairs commentator, told The Epoch Times on March 21.

A desperate Chinese Communist Party is now turning their propaganda towards the U.S. President, blaming him and the U.S. military for the virus, claiming he’s a racist over calling it the Chinese Virus. They know full well that the Democrat media is siding with them over the President.

The Chinese Communists are certainly not our friends. Last week, they threatened to stop shipping life-saving drugs including penicillin. This week, they are banning the export of Covid-19 supplies.

