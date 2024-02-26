Man Recklessly Drove His Jeep Into a Mom and Her Daughter

A mother, 42-year-old Laticha Bracero, and her daughter, 21-year-old Alyssa Cordova, both from Chicago, were killed when 22-year-old Monte Henderson hit them with his jeep while traveling at more than 70 mph before running a red light. This happened on Wednesday, February 14th.

Charges were filed, but he was out by Thursday, free as a bird.

He continued his insane driving until he slammed into another vehicle.

Henderson survived the incident and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. But he was released from prison on February 16 after paying 10% ($20,000) of the $200,000 bond in cash.

Henderson doesn’t have any prior felonies.

He is facing two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action, all felony charges.

Warning: This video of the accident is horrific.

