New York Radicals Chant Viciously at Comic Jerry Seinfeld

Last night, a Palestine/Hamas mob aggressively harassed Jerry Seinfeld as he came out of a building. Many were Black Lives Matter who have nothing to do with Palestine. They just hate white people and Jews.
They chanted at this innocent comedian, “F%$# you, Nazi Scum,” and “Genocide the Border.”
A Jewish woman, Bari Weiss, had been speaking, and they showed up to spew hate. Weiss is editor of Free Press and welcomes all points of view. She was a New York Times reporter and left due to the outlet’s bias in reporting.
She was speaking at an event concerning the late Refaat Alareer.
Anti-Israel protestors have been trying to connect Weiss to the death of Palestinian professor Refaat Alareer, who was killed in Gaza in December during an Israeli airstrike.
This is likely due to Alareer having posted on social media in late October, “If I get killed by Israeli bombs or my family is harmed, I blame Bari Weiss and her likes.”
Seinfeld was taunted just for being Jewish. He simply waved and smiled.
This X poster claimed Seinfeld antagonized them when he was nothing but a gentleman:
-
Jerry Seinfeld just showed up antagonizing protesters who are protesting outside the Bari Weiss event in the name of Refaat Alareer who was assassinated by an israel airstrike pic.twitter.com/IJ5w3f6SBm
— bryce (@brycelacy) February 26, 2024
It’s ironic that someone who went to honor a man who was killed and who earns a living making people laugh would be subjected to vile hatred and prejudice.
The anti-semitic rants under the guise of fake genocide or other Hamas talking points is not unusual in the city. They follow Jewish celebrities around, including Jerry Seinfeld.
The sickness of hatred is taking over New York City, and the Mayor with No Plan, Adams, is at a loss. New York City is becoming a cesspool.
The #antisemitism protests cloaked as some sort of anti genocide movement have to stop. Protesting against Jewish comedians (like they just did to @JerrySeinfeld here) & other artists over the #israeli #Hamas war is hateful. Join the discussion here: https://t.co/eJUzrTag5S pic.twitter.com/cih623xa0h
— No Doubt About It Podcast (@nodoubtpodcast) February 20, 2024
A lot, in fact most of the bad things getting worse these days, are because of democrats and their Main Stream Media and whom ever else pushes the brainwashing such as Google et cetera…
in the last 3 years thanks to democrats
— Hatred of white people is trough the roof
— Hatred of conservatives is trough the roof …even the DOJ and FBI are part of the witch hunt against white conservatives calling parents protecting their kids TERRORISTS…calling Trump supporters white supremacists
— Hatred of Jews is trough the roof
—The price of food fuel and many things is trough the roof, more and more people are not even paying their credit cards
— Crime rates are way up
— Number of illegals is record breaking
— Number of illegals committing crimes is way up
—Number of criminals getting light sentences is up
— Number of businesses closing their doors and leaving crime ridden areas is up
— Number of nations saying they will abandon the US dollar is on the rise
— Biden has ignored the Supreme court at least twice ( like a dictator ) and bragged he can do whatever he wants ( student loans and can t remember the other )
Need I go on ?
Thanks to democrats and their flying monkeys spreading the propaganda, everything is worse than ever.
Democrats and their flying monkeys are pouring gasoline on any and every discord between groups to make it worse far far worse
it seems they want the USA to be set on fire.
Tell me ONE thing that is better since Biden has been in the White house
one thing.
one.
The Jews are all up in arms over the hatred they face today in America. Bidensworld. They hated Trump and voted overwhelmingly for Biden. Tough s**t! You get what you voted for. Maybe you’ll think differently next time but I doubt it.
This is not something recent. Jew hatred has been going on for a very long time in this country. In the past it was just ignored by most.