New York Radicals Chant Viciously at Comic Jerry Seinfeld

Last night, a Palestine/Hamas mob aggressively harassed Jerry Seinfeld as he came out of a building. Many were Black Lives Matter who have nothing to do with Palestine. They just hate white people and Jews.

They chanted at this innocent comedian, “F%$# you, Nazi Scum,” and “Genocide the Border.”

A Jewish woman, Bari Weiss, had been speaking, and they showed up to spew hate. Weiss is editor of Free Press and welcomes all points of view. She was a New York Times reporter and left due to the outlet’s bias in reporting.

She was speaking at an event concerning the late Refaat Alareer.

Anti-Israel protestors have been trying to connect Weiss to the death of Palestinian professor Refaat Alareer, who was killed in Gaza in December during an Israeli airstrike.

This is likely due to Alareer having posted on social media in late October, “If I get killed by Israeli bombs or my family is harmed, I blame Bari Weiss and her likes.”

Seinfeld was taunted just for being Jewish. He simply waved and smiled.

This X poster claimed Seinfeld antagonized them when he was nothing but a gentleman:

Jerry Seinfeld just showed up antagonizing protesters who are protesting outside the Bari Weiss event in the name of Refaat Alareer who was assassinated by an israel airstrike pic.twitter.com/IJ5w3f6SBm — bryce (@brycelacy) February 26, 2024

It’s ironic that someone who went to honor a man who was killed and who earns a living making people laugh would be subjected to vile hatred and prejudice.

The anti-semitic rants under the guise of fake genocide or other Hamas talking points is not unusual in the city. They follow Jewish celebrities around, including Jerry Seinfeld.

The sickness of hatred is taking over New York City, and the Mayor with No Plan, Adams, is at a loss. New York City is becoming a cesspool.

The #antisemitism protests cloaked as some sort of anti genocide movement have to stop. Protesting against Jewish comedians (like they just did to @JerrySeinfeld here) & other artists over the #israeli #Hamas war is hateful. Join the discussion here: https://t.co/eJUzrTag5S pic.twitter.com/cih623xa0h — No Doubt About It Podcast (@nodoubtpodcast) February 20, 2024

Related