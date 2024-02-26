The View & Joe Biden Discover the Border Problem

Dr. Phil stunned The View harpies with news on the border. He told them he talked to the head of the Border Union, who told them the children have phone numbers written on their bodies. That’s what the Border agents use to send the children to their destinations.

I do not believe the ladies of The View are surprised by any of this. I think they willfully ignored it to promote their political agenda. Sacrificing children on the altar of leftism is collateral damage. I don’t believe Dr. Phil didn’t know, either.

Dr. Phil: Children are coming over the border with numbers written on them, phone numbers, and addresses.

View Lady: Do we check those out?

Dr. Phil: He [the border union president] said, ‘Well, we call their arms.’ Dr. Phil asked, “Is it possible that we’re sending them into known prostitution rings or sweatshops?

Dr. Phil: He said, ‘It’s not possible. It is absolute. We are using American tax dollars to ship children into known prostitution and sweatshops.

View Lady: Some children?

Dr. Phil: Who knows? We don’t know. I said [to the agent], Are you, so what kind of checking do they do?

The Union president told Dr. Phil they call and ask, “So, you know about this child? They say, yes. Will you receive them when they come yes.

Dr. Phil: I said is it possible that’s a prostitution ring?

The Union president said, ‘We know enough to know that in a number of cases, it turned out to be an absolute sex ring. It has turned out to be an absolute sweatshop.

Dr. Phil: I said how is this possible?

The agent said, It is happening.

Dr. Phil wanted to know where the US attorney’s office is.

This administration, which is allegedly so worried about slavery 150 years ago, doesn’t care a whit about slavery today. In fact, they aid and abet it.

Watch:

DR PHIL: “We are using American tax dollars to ship children into known prostitution and sweatshops.” This is must watch. Dr. Phil tells The View that while he was visiting the southern border, A “head of the border guards” revealed this stunning information — as children… pic.twitter.com/kPZRGrEzbP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2024

It seems that when everyone catches on to thousands of children being raped and brought into slavery, the Left does start to accept it. Coincidentally, it’s before an election, and they pretend they are surprised. Sunny has a law degree. She can’t be stupid.

A little over eight months to go, and Joe Biden suddenly cares about the border. He is going to visit Brownsville and might put forward an executive order to take action on the border.

Last year, he visited the border, and the place was cleaned up before his arrival, so it looked like it was pre-Joe.

It’s actually insulting. He and his handlers consider Americans so stupid that we will forget what he did for three years.

lmao – he’s left the border wide open for years, has sued any state trying to stop the invasion, and now that it’s election season, he’s going to go to the border and pretend to care – https://t.co/HooYxdKbeq — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 26, 2024

Martha MacCallum notes that there are signs in public places telling trafficked children to contact a number if there is a problem. The only problem is the children are drugged or too terrified to call. Martha didn’t mention that. Signs are mostly useless.

As they noted, there are 80,000 missing children.

Border Trafficking Dr. Phil reports to the commies on the view that American taxpayers pay for kids to be given to sex and labor traffickers. Fox confirms we have 80k kids unaccounted for, not to mention Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/cxuAedNBJU — Jake (@JakeCan72) February 26, 2024

