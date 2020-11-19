Man shoots two police officers, only gets charged with assault

The man accused of shooting two Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) officers during the Breonna Taylor riots was indicted on 35 charges. None of them were attempted murder.

A grand jury had indicted 26-year-old Larynzo Johnson on two counts of assault in the first degree and 33 counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, WLKY reported.

The ‘mostly peaceful protests’ began after the announcement that only one officer was charged in the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The grand jury indicted former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots into a neighboring apartment occupied by three people, one of who was a pregnant woman and another was her child. None of the Louisville police officers were indicted for firing shots after Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire on them.

LMPD Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and LMPD Officer Myles Cosgrove were justified in their use of force. Yet, the ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ decided to wreak violence and destruction in Louisville anyway.

Johnson tried to kill two police officers and will not pay the price. This is the new world of Marxist social justice now engulfing the United States.