Wisconsin voter corruption blows up – maybe

This is unbelievable! President Trump tweeted that in Wisconsin a “day AFTER the election, Biden receives a dump of 143,379 votes at 3:42AM, when they learned he was losing badly.”

If this is true, it’s outrageous. We are turning into Belarus.

Where is Bill Barr and Christopher Wray?

Andrew Hitt, Chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, tweeted, “BREAKING: WI Elections Commission, after seeing President Trump’s recount petition and objections, is trying to change the recount manual at an emergency meeting tonight at 6 pm to make objections harder to make. This must be stopped.”

Did they think no one would notice??

The chart came from Justin Hart at rationalground.com. As Mr. Hart said, there could be a good reason for this, but this entire election hardly appears legitimate.

NYTimes json feed here: https://t.co/N1Qd8YflSC 09:42:20Zulu – Now there could be a good reason for this… but transparency is not a thing ANYONE is very good at right now in this thing. It certainly stands out.