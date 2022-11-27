Man Tries to Rape a Woman on a Moving NYC Subway Train

New York City police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly attempting to rape a woman last week on a moving subway train in Manhattan, reports Fox News.

Chris Tapia, 23, of Staten Island, is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, forcible touching, and public lewdness.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was on a moving northbound ‘4’ train on Nov. 17 when an unknown individual sat next to her.

The individual touched the woman and tried to pull down her skirt, police said. The woman tried to flee to another train car to safety, police said.

Earlier this week, a woman and a good Samaritan were injured on an L train pulling into the 14th Street Union Square station in Manhattan in an unprovoked attack.

New York City is dangerous. There’s a bad feeling on the streets. The leadership of the defunded police department is worse than worthless. Watch:

